Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company announces name change

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) changed its name to Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company, will start trading under its new name today and will continue to trade under the ticker symbol KYN.

“We believe this change is consistent with recent trends in the midstream sector, with an increasing amount of midstream assets being held by Midstream Energy Companies that are not structured as MLPs” said Kevin McCarthy, the Company’s Chairman and CEO. “Changing the Company’s name increases its flexibility to invest in securities issued by all types of Midstream Energy Companies.”