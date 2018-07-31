KBR awarded FEED plus EPCM option contract for Methanex's Potential Geismar 3 Methanol Project

KBR (NYSE:KBR) has been awarded a reimbursable Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) contract by Methanex Corporation for providing Front End Engineering Design (OTC:FEED) services for a 5000 MTPD world-scale methanol plant to be located adjacent to their existing Geismar, Louisiana facilities.

"This significant award demonstrates KBR's integrated engineering, procurement and construction management offerings, from the front end engineering, through project completion," said Farhan Mujib, President, Hydrocarbons Services Americas. "The award of this project demonstrates KBR's strength and capabilities in Gas Monetization projects. I am delighted for this opportunity to further KBR's partnership with Methanex and look forward to supporting Methanex on this major potential project."

Estimated revenue associated with this project will be booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR's Hydrocarbons Services Business Segment in 3Q18.