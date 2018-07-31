AudioEye announces growth equity financing of $6.5M

AudioEye (OTCQB:AEYE) has priced a private placement of 26M common shares at $0.25 per share, the gross proceeds are expected to be ~$6.5M.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to accelerate its strategic partner business.

The private placement is expected to close on or about August 6.

AudioEye Executive Chairman, Dr. Carr Bettis, comments, "This financing introduces a core institutional shareholder base to the Company as we continue to scale the business up. Together with our anticipated uplisting to Nasdaq and reverse stock split, this capital will position the Company to ramp up its efforts to provide sustainable digital content accessibility solutions globally."