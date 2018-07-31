Margins down at Fresh Del Monte in Q2

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) reports Banana segment sales down 8.3% to $457.8M and volume decreased 6% in Q2.

Other fresh produce segment sales rose 26.9% to $721M, primarily due to higher net sales in the Company's fresh-cut, vegetable and avocado product lines.

Prepared food segment sales up 17.7% to $93.6M, due to higher net sales in the Company's prepared vegetables product line, principally due to the acquisition of Mann Packing

Revenue by geography: North America: $814.8M (+24.3%); Europe: $175.8M (-8.8%); Middle East: $126M (-14.7%); Asia: $135.8M (-1.9%); Other: $20M (+58.7%).

Gross margin rate squeezed to 6.2%.

SG&A expense rate +20 bps to 3.9%.

Operating margin rate slipped 5800 bps to 1.1%.

