LSC Communications announces strategic equity investment in MAZ Systems

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) announces an equity investment and the signing of a reseller agreement with MAZ Systems Incorporated.

LSC will make use of MAZ’s technology to complement and expand its legacy platform to expose clients to new distribution solutions that help streamline and accelerate their business strategies beyond print.

"The investment in MAZ signals our desire to strengthen LSC’s leadership position in content logistics, distribution and monetization across all formats, channels and platforms,” said Chris W. Schraft, President of Business Development at LSC.