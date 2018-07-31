Lumber Liquidators tops comp sales estimates

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) reports comparable sales growth of 4.7% in Q2 to top the consensus estimate for a 2.8% gain.

The comp gain consisted of a 4.6% increase in the average sale and a 0.1% increase in the number of customers invoiced.

Gross profit fell 50 bps to 35.0% of sales as higher transportation costs factored in. SG&A expenses were $96.2M vs. $88.8M a year ago.

The company says it opened eight new stores during the quarter to bring its total store count to 406.

Looking ahead, Lumber Liquidators expects total revenue growth in the mid-to-upper single digit rate and comp sales growth in the mid-single digits rate.

Shares of LL are down 9.77% in premarket trading to $21.99.

