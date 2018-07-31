Rent-A-Center edges higher after earnings topper

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) reports comparable sales growth of 3.7% in Q2 to beat the consensus mark of 2.8%.

The retailer says the comp growth was driven by sequential customer growth in the Core and strong demand in Acceptance NOW primarily due to the value proposition enhancements.

Rent-A-Center expects its merger with Vintahe Rodeo Parent to close by the end of the year,

RCII +0.54% premarket to $14.80 vs. the acquisition price of $15.00.

