Shopify turns unexpected Q2 profit

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) turns an unexpected profit in Q2 off of revenue growth of 62%.

Subscription solutions revenue increased 55% during the quarter to $110.7M, while merchants solutions revenue was up 68% to $134.2M.

Looking ahead Shopify expects Q3 revenue of $253M to $257M vs. $253M consensus and a Q3 operating loss of $9M to $11M. For the full year, Shopify sees revenue of $1.02B to $1.03B vs. $1.02B consensus.

SHOP -2.08% premarket to $145.00.

