FDA OKs Medtronic's implantable system for Remodulin

The FDA approves Medtronic's (NYSE:MDT) Implantable System for Remodulin (treprostinil) to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). It was developed under a collaboration with Remodulin developer United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR), leveraging Medtronic's SynchroMed II drug delivery system and cardiac catheter technologies.

The system is comprised of the SynchroMed II implantable drug infusion pump and a newly developed intravascular catheter to deliver Remodulin intravenously in patients who have previously received Remodulin via an external infusion pump.

United Therapeutics will lead commercialization in the U.S. with Medtronic support.