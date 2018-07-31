Iridium Communications reports Q2 beat, 20% service growth

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) reports a Q2 revenue beat with a 21% Y/Y growth. Raised FY18 guidance has total service revenue growth up 12% to 14% (was: 10% to 12%) and DEBITDA from $290M to $300M (was: $280M to $290M). The company aims for $440M in total service revenue in 2019.

Revenue totaled $135M with $104 coming from service (+20% Y/Y) and about $31M related to equipment sales and engineering and support projects.

Iridium ended the quarter with about 1.05M billable subscribers compared to 913K in last year’s period.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

