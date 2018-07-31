Procter & Gamble lower after organic sales trail estimates

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) reports organic revenue growth of 1.0% in FQ4 to trail the consensus estimate of 1.7%. Organic shipment volume was up 3% during the quarter.

Net sales were up 2% during the quarter, as volume contributed two percentage points of growth and mix was flat. Pricing dragged on net sales by two percentage points. The Beauty and Fabric & Home Care segment led with 4% net sales growth during the quarter.

Core gross margin fell 140 basis points in FQ4, including 40 bps of negative foreign exchange impacts. On a currency-neutral basis, core operating profit margin improved 30 basis points.

CEO outlook: "We are operating in a very dynamic environment affecting the cost of operations and consumer demand in our categories and against highly capable competitors. We will accelerate change in the organization and culture to meet these challenges. We will continue to drive cost and cash productivity improvements, and we will invest in the superiority of our products, packages and demand creation programs."

Looking ahead, Procter & Gamble expects FY19 revenue of 0% to +1% to $66.8B to $67.5B vs. $67.7B consensus and FY19 EPS of $4.35 to $4.56 vs. $4.39 consensus.