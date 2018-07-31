Fidelity National boosts full-year forecast on strong H2 pipeline

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) now sees 2018 adjusted EPS $5.18-$5.34, up from prior view of $5.14-$5.34, based on strong operating performance and its H2 pipeline.

Now sees year adjusted EBITDA margin at 37.0%, up from previous guidance of 36.0%-37.0%.

Sees consolidated organic revenuet growth of 2.5%-3.5% for the year.

Q2 adjusted EPS $1.23 vs. $1.04 a year ago.

Q2 GAAP revenue, which reflects adoption of ASC 606, fell 6.7% to $2.11B from $2.26B.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $757M from $751M, while adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 260 basis points to 35.9%.

Free cash flow of $349M increased from $275M a year ago.

