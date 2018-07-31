Dorman Products narrowed FY2018 guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) reports MAS acquisition contributed 4% to sales in Q2.

Adjusted gross margin rate down 30 bps to 39.3%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate +20 bps to 20.2%.

Operating margin rate squeezed 160 bps to 18%.

The company repurchased 271.5K shares of its common stock for $18.4M at an average share price of $67.8 during the quarter.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: +4% to +6%; Diluted EPS: $4.05 to $4.15; Adjusted EPS: $4.15 to $4.27; Tax rate: ~22%.

