U.S. Silica slips after Q2 miss as operating expenses nearly double

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) -1.5% premarket after Q2 earnings and revenues miss expectations, as operating expenses nearly doubled.

SLCA says Q2 total revenue climbed 47% to $427M, with revenue from its primary oil and gas proppants business rising 38% Y/Y to $324M, but total operating expenses jumped 92% to $95M, mostly due one-time charges and costs related to asset impairment.

Q2 tons sold totaled 4.49M vs. 4.13M in Q1, up 9% Q/Q and 23% Y/Y; in oil and gas proppants, Q2 tons sold totaled 3.46M vs. 3.25M in Q1, up 7% Q/Q and 26% Y/Y.

SLCA says it expects Q3 volumes in oil and gas to increase 20%-25% as it ramps the new capacity in west Texas and brings brownfield expansion projects fully online; it expects to sell up to 80% of total oil and gas volumes under long term supply agreements.