Discover expands alliance with Taiwan payment network

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) and National Credit Card Center of R.O.C., a non-profit domestic payment network in Taiwan, agree to form a network alliance that will allow NCCC cards to be accepted on the Discover global network outside of Taiwan.

Discover, Diners Club International and network affiliate cards are currently accepted on the NCCC network in Taiwan.

NCCC is a foundation that provides card issuing member institutions with centralized processing services, including international credit card brand licensing and sponsorship, a shared information system, as well as merchant network setup.

The agreement also allows for all banks in Taiwan to begin issuing NCCC Global Cards. The cards will be issued by Taiwanese banks after enrolling in the global card program and run on their network domestically, while Discover Global Network will be enabling global acceptance for the card.

Source: Press Release

Previously: More on Discover Financial Q2: Strong loan, revenue growth (July 26)