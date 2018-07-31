Eaton ups guidance again after results

Net earnings per share were $1.39 for the second quarter, an increase of 21% over the same period a year ago.
Revenue by segment: Electrical Products +4%; Electrical Systems and Services +7%; Hydraulics +14%; Aerospace +6%; Vehicle +6%; eMobility +15%.
"Our segment margins in the second quarter were 17%, an all-time quarterly record, and also above the high end of our guidance," CEO Craig Arnold declared. "We now expect 2018 earnings per share to be between $5.20 and $5.40, up $0.10 from our prior guidance, representing at the midpoint a 14% increase over 2017, excluding the gain on the formation of the Eaton Cummins JV and the income arising from the new tax bill in 2017."
