Lenvima/Keytruda combo a Breakthrough Therapy for type of endometrial cancer

Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) announce that the FDA has designated the combination of KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) and LENVIMA (lenvatinib) a Breakthrough Therapy for the potential treatment of patients with advanced and/or metastatic non-microsatellite instability high/proficient mismatch pair endometrial carcinoma who have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy.

The companies are co-developing the combo therapy under a March 2018 collaboration. It is currently in Phase 1b/2 development.

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.