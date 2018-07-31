American Tower's property revenue drives Q2 beats

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) gains 0.9% premarket after Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 7% Y/Y revenue growth.

AMT reduces its full-year guidance midpoint for property revenue, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA. Property revenue now expected from $6.84B to $6.97B, net income from $1.28B to $1.34B, Adjusted EBITDA from $4.26B to $4.32B, and Consolidated AFFO from $3.2B to $3.26B.

Key metrics: Property revenue increased 7% Y/Y to $1.75B. Net income dropped 19% to $314M. Adjusted EBITDA increased 6% to $1.08B. Consolidated AFFO grew 16% to $844M and AFFO per Share increased 13% to $1.90.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: American Tower beats by $0.26, beats on revenue (July 31)