Fortive to acquire Accruent for ~$2B in cash

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) has entered into an agreement with Genstar Capital to acquire Accruent for ~$2B and will be financed with available cash and proceeds from borrowings.

James A. Lico, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fortive, stated: “We are excited to acquire a premium software asset of scale with strong upsell and cross-sell capabilities across the resource management ecosystem. The complementary strengths of Accruent, Gordian and Fluke Digital Systems will create an industry-leading IOT portfolio consisting of connected devices, software enabled workflows, and data analytics.”

The transaction is expected to close in Q3 and is expected to be accretive to free cash flow and earnings in 2019

The company expects Accruent to generate ~$270M of revenue in 2018 and it will become part of Fortive’s Field Solutions platform within Fortive’s Professional Instrumentation segment.