JetBlue issues guidance update

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) updates guidance as part of an investor presentation.

The airline company expects Q2 available sales miles to be up 7.5% to 9.5% and full-year capacity to increase 6.5% to 7.5%.

The outlook for costs per available seat miles is revised to +0.5% to +2% from -1% to +1% prior.

JetBlue expects to have 7.4% of its fuel consumption hedged in Q3 and 7.5% in Q4.

The company anticipates an effective annual tax rate between 25% and 26%, although it warns that the actual tax rate in Q3 and FY18 could differ due to a number of factors.

SEC Form 8-K

Shares of JBLU are flat in premarket trading.