Sanofi Q2 revenues down 6%; pharma sales up 2%; earnings down 26%

Sanofi (SNY) Q2 results (€): Revenues: 8,176M (-5.7%); Pharmaceuticals: 6,250M (+1.9%); Consumer Healthcare: 1,115M (+4.1%); Vaccines: 811M (-15.7%).
Genzyme: 2,071M (+21.1%); Diabetes/Cardiovascular: 1,511M (-14.9%); Established Rx Products: 2,266M (-12.0%); General Medicines & Emerging Markets: 2,668M (-11.5%).
Key product sales: Lantus: 891M (-25.5%); Lovenox: 377M (-6.5%); Plavix:374M (-4.9%); Aubagio: 404M (+11.6%);Toujeo: 217M (+1.4%); Myozyme/Lumizyme: 209M (+2.5%); Cerezyme: 181M (-6.7%); Fabrazyme: 188M (-1.1%); Dupixent: 176M; Kevzara: 20M; Eloctate: 176M; Alprolix: 81M.
Net Income: 762M (-26.2%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 1,558M (-7.9%); EPS: 0.61 (-25.6%); Non-GAAP EPS: 1.25 (-6.7%).
Shares are up a fraction premarket.
