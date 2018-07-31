Archer-Daniels Midland +5% after strong earnings

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) tracks higher in early trading after the company tops Q2 estimates by a comfortable margin.

The company reports oilseeds processing volume of 9.08M metric tons in Q2 and corn processing volume of 5.52M metric tons.

Adjusted segment operating profit increased 40% to $924M during the quarter.

CEO update: "We continue to accelerate the execution of our strategic plan — optimizing our core, driving efficiencies, and expanding strategically — generating more than $150 million in run-rate savings, announcing three acquisitions in Nutrition, and closing on two new joint ventures overseas."

ADM management is expected to update guidance on the conference call.

Shares of ADM are up 5.28% in premarket trading to $49.85.

Previously: Archer Daniels Midland beats by $0.25, beats on revenue (July 31)