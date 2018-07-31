Steve Madden beat estimates in Q2

Steve Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) reports same-store retail sales increased 1.6% in Q2.

Wholesale net sales grew 5.2% to $321.4M.

Retail net sales rose 8.5% to $74.3M.

Retail gross margin up 30 bps to 62.9%.

Gross margin rate in the wholesale business fell 10 bps to 31.4%.

Gross margin rate flat at 37.3%.

Adjusted operating margin rate down 40 bps to 11.1%.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: +5% to +7%; Diluted EPS: $2.51 to $2.58; Adjusted EPS: $2.60 to $2.67.

