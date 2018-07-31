Select Income REIT falls premarket as Q2 hurt by tenant default

Select Income REIT (NYSE:SIR) falls 2% in premarket trading after reporting Q2 normalized FFO of 45 cents a share vs. 70 cents in the year-ago period.

The Q2 figure includes a charge of $10.6M, or $0.12 per diluted share, related to a lease associated with a tenant default, and a charge allocated to noncontrolling interest representing allocations to public shareholders of ILPT of $7.9M, or $0.09 per diluted share.

Q2 total revenue of $116.0M fell short of consensus by $460,000 and compares with $115.9M a year ago.

As of June 30, 2018, 94.8% of SIR's consolidated total rentable square feet was leased, compared with 95.8% as of March 31, 2018 and 95.9% as of June 30, 2017.

Consolidated same-property cash basis net operating income fell 0.7% Y/Y, primarily due to a tenant default in May, which was partly offset by contractual rent increases for certain properties since April 1, 2017.

