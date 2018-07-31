Glencore reports surge in H1 cobalt production from Congo mines

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) says H1 cobalt production jumped 31% Y/Y to 16,700 metric tons after restarting production at tis Katanga unit in the Democratic Republic of Congo, while copper production of gained 8% to 696,200 metric tons.

The miner says the results allow it to maintain full-year production guidance of 1.4M metric tons of copper and 39K metric tons of cobalt, but it slightly lowered guidance for full-year lead and coal.

Q2 nickel production totaled 62,200 metric tons, up 21% Y/Y, and coal output totaled 62M metric tons.

Credit Suisse says Glencore is on track to deliver peer-leading volume growth over the next three years, as well as earnings growth, forecasting ~7% compound annual growth in volumes.