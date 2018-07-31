Jacobs signs three-year, multi-site maintenance and construction contract with Mosaic Fertilizer, LLC

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) has won a contract from Mosaic Fertilizer, LLC to provide small capital construction and maintenance services at its Uncle Sam and Faustina facilities in St. James Parish, Louisiana.

"Jacobs' field services presence continues to grow along the Mississippi River between New Orleans and Baton Rouge and we are utilizing our unique solutions to help Mosaic efficiently manufacture their products," said Jacobs Construction, Maintenance and Turnarounds Senior Vice President and General Manager Stephen Hillier. "With the addition of the Mosaic projects, we now have more than 950 field services employees working in the region and 4,000 in the U.S."