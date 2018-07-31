Qualcomm +3.4% on $10B modified Dutch auction

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) commences a modified Dutch auction tender offer to purchase up to $10B shares of common stock at a range of $60 to $67.50/share.

Offer expires August 27.

The auction is the first step of the broader $30B repurchase program announced after the NXP deal failed. Qualcomm hopes to execute a substantial portion of the program before the end of FY19.

Qualcomm shares are up 3.4% premarket to $64.15.

Previously: Qualcomm +3.6% on Q3 beats, $30B repurchase program on NXP deal end (July 25)