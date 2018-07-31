Shire PLC Q2 revenues up 5%; product sales up 6%; reiterates guidance

Shire PLC (SHPG) Q2 results: Revenues: $3,919.5M (+4.6%); Product sales: $3,808.6M (+6.0%); Royalties and other revenues: $110.9M (-28.0%).

Immunology: $1,149.5M (+13%); Hematology: $951M (-1%); Genetic Diseases: $391.7M (+6%); Neuroscience: $693.7M (+8%); Internal Medicine: $232.9M (+61%); Established Brands: $218.5M (-36%); Ophthalmics: $100.3M (+75%); Oncology: $71M (+14%).

Net Income: $615.5M; Non-GAAP Net Income: $1,186M (+4%); EPS: $2.01; Non-GAAP EPS: $3.88 (+4.0%); CF Ops: $940M (-23.1%).

2018 Guidance: Total Revenue: $15.4B - 15.9B (unch); EPS: $7.30 - 7.90 (unch); Non-GAAP EPS: $14.90 - 15.50 (unch).

Innovative pipeline continued to advance with 7 programs in registration and 16 in Phase 3.

FDA approved state-of-the-art plasma manufacturing facility.