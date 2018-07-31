Jefferies sees Chipotle as well-positioned for growth

Jefferies upgrades Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) to a Buy rating from Hold on its view the restaurant chain is well-positioned for strong comparable sales growth.

The investment firms sets a price target on Chipotle of $550 to rep +20% upside potential for shares.

Chipotle closed a single restaurant yesterday out of an "abundance of caution" after at least two customers reported illnesses. Analysts don't see the development as significant over the long term.