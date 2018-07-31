Jefferies sees Chipotle as well-positioned for growth

Jefferies upgrades Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) to a Buy rating from Hold on its view the restaurant chain is well-positioned for strong comparable sales growth.
The investment firms sets a price target on Chipotle of $550 to rep +20% upside potential for shares.
Chipotle closed a single restaurant yesterday out of an "abundance of caution" after at least two customers reported illnesses. Analysts don't see the development as significant over the long term.
Shares of CMG are down 1.25% in premarket trading to $457.79 vs. a 52-week trading range of $247.52 to $483.29.