Samsung's strong DRAM forecast boosts Micron

Samsung’s (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) earnings report yesterday included a forecast for strong DRAM chip demand in 2H due to cloud computing. DRAM peer SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF, OTC:HXSCL) reported a similarly upbeat forecast last week.

Samsung kept its CY18 DRAM supply outlook unchanged at 20%, in-line with peer commentary.

Investors and analysts have been concerned that the two-year chip boom is about to come to an end.

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) gets a 0.6% premarket boost from the DRAM optimism.

Wells Fargo says the Samsung results are a derivative positive for Micron, which generates 69% of revenue and about 80% of total EBIT from DRAM. (Source: Notable Calls.)

