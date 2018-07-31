GGP Q2 FFO per share trails consensus by a penny

GGP (NYSE:GGP) reports Q2 FFO per share of 36 cents, missing consensus by a penny, vs 35 cents a year ago.

Q2 same-store net operating income rose 4.6% to $573.9M Y/Y; adjusted company NOI rose 5.2% to $579.0M Y/Y.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 7.8% to $546.0M, due to increased management and financing fees combined with lower general and administrative, property management, and other costs.

Same-store leased rate was 95.6% and same-store occupied rate was 94.2%.

GGP's pending acquisition by Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) is expected to close by the end of August.

Source: Press Release

Previously: GGP misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (July 31)