Ralph Lauren higher after earnings topper

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) tops estimates with its FQ1 report.

Revenue was up 1% on a constant currency basis during the quarter, led by gains in Asia and Europe.

Gross margin improved 30 bpd to 64.4% of sales during the quarter. Adjusted operating margin improved 90 bps Y/Y to 11.1% of sales.

Operating expenses were up 4% to $742M, driven by 21% growth in planned marketing investment.

Looking ahead, Ralph Lauren expects FQ2 revenue to be flat to down slightly (constant currency) and operating margin is seen improving 30 bps.

Shares of Ralph Lauren are up 1.55% in premarket trading to $138.00.

Previously: Ralph Lauren beats by $0.18, beats on revenue (July 31)