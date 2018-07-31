NorthWest Indiana Bancorp acquires AJS Bancorp

NorthWest Indiana Bancorp (OTCPK:NWIN) and AJS Bancorp (OTCPK:AJSB) announced a merger agreement under which NWIN will acquire AJS AJSB and its wholly-owned subsidiary, A.J. Smith Federal Savings Bank, of Midlothian, Illinois, for ~$34.6M in a stock (~55%) and cash (45%) transaction.

Stockholders of AJSB holding 100 or more shares will receive 0.2030 shares of NWIN’s common stock and $7.20 in cash for each issued and outstanding share of AJSB. Stockholders holding less than 100 shares of AJSB will have the right to receive $16 in cash and no stock consideration.

NWIN expects the merger to be ~$0.25 accretive to 2019 EPS, ~0.8% dilutive to tangible book value at closing, and the tangible book value earnback to be ~2.2 years using the cross-over method.

The merger is expected to complete in 1Q19 and is subject to regulatory approval.