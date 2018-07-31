More on Libbey's Q2 beat

Libbey (NYSEMKT:LBY) reports revenue rose 7% in Q2, excluding the currency impact.

U.S. & Canada revenue grew 5.4% to $128.47M, driven by favorable price and product mix sold in all three channels as well as higher volume.

Latin America revenue increased 10.4% to $40.29M, as a result of higher volume and favorable pricing.

EMEA revenue up 22.9% to $38.18M, favorably impacted by currency, higher volume and favorable price and product mix on product sold across all channels.

Gross margin rate advanced 80 bps to 21.7%.

SG&A expense rate improved 160 bps to 15.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 230 bps to 12.5%.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: Increase in the low-single digits; Capex: $50M to $55M; SG&A expense rate: ~16% to 16.5%; Adjusted EBITDA margin: 10% to 11%.

