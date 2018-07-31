Staples makes push for Essendant

Staples says its offer for Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) is superior and provides more value than the competing bid from Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC). In a fresh SEC filing, Staples says a combination of Essendant with Genuine Parts' S.P. Richards exposes shareholders to "secular" challenges.

"We are confident that our proposed transaction will receive regulatory approval several months in advance of your proposed transaction with Genuine Parts Company (if your proposed transaction receives such regulatory approval at all). The draft Merger Agreement that we are submitting today to you and your counsel contains the same regulatory assurances as those contained in your proposed transaction with Genuine Parts Company."

SEC Form 13D