Arconic +3% as Q2 earnings, revenues beat estimates

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) +3.1% premarket after posting solid Q2 earnings and revenue beats, driven by higher volumes in the commercial transportation, automotive, aerospace engines, defense, and building and construction markets.

The company's three business segments - global rolled products, engineered products and solutions, and transportation and construction - all beat Q2 revenue expectations: global rolled products revenue rose 14% Y/Y to $1.5B, engineered products and solutions gained gained 7% to $1.6B, and transportation and construction increased 12% to $562M.

ARNC says adjusted free cash flow for the quarter doubled Y/Y to $289M.

ARNC reaffirms FY 2018 guidance, seeing EPS of $1.17-$1.27 vs. $1.23 analyst consensus estimate on revenues of $13.7B-$14B vs. $13.85B consensus.