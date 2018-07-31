Naked Brand +45% after striking Heidi Klum-CVS deal

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) announces an agreement between wholly-owned subsidiary Bendon Limited and CVS Health.

Under the terms of the deal, Bendon’s Heidi Klum Intimates Solutions line will featured in over 4K CVS locations across the U.S.

"We are pleased to have launched a long-term strategic partnership with CVS Health, which has placed our high-margin Heidi Klum Intimates Solutions line in over 4,000 retail locations across the United States," says Naked Brand CEO Justin Davis-Rice.

Naked expects a significant sales bounce from the Klum distribution deal on high margins.

