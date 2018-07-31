AgEagle Aerial Systems acquires Agribotix

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEMKT:UAVS) announced acquisition of Agribotix, LLC, a drone-enabled software company that provides advanced imaging and data analysis for sustainable and precision agriculture.

AgEagle plans to integrate Agribotix’s FarmLens data analytics platform within AgEagle’s service offerings.

“The agreement to acquire Agribotix is a significant milestone for AgEagle as we look to expand our imagery and data analytic offerings. As we focus on our recently announced sustainability initiatives, we believe the FarmLens platform will provide our customers with the necessary insight to manage and support major food manufacturers' and their contract farms' sustainability goals before, during and after the cyclical growing season. Also, with the use of customized aerial analytics solutions, along with the direct integration of major farm management systems, we expect this platform to provide substantial value to our customers by delivering transparent sustainability metrics and significantly enhancing crop performance”, commented Barrett Mooney, CEO AgEagle.