Pioneer Natural Resources sells West Panhandle field assets for $201M

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) agrees to sell all of its assets in the West Panhandle field in Texas to an undisclosed buyer for $201M.

PXD says the assets being sold represent all of its interests in the West Panhandle field, including all of its producing wells and the associated infrastructure; net production from the field averaged ~6K boe/day during Q1.

In an operations update, PXD says it transported 165K bbl/day of oil to the Gulf Coast where it was sold into either the Gulf Coast refinery market or exported to international refinery markets.