Wolfe Research previews Sprouts Farmers Market earnings

Wolfe Research forecasts Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) will post 2.3% comparable store sales growth and EPS of $0.33 vs. $0.32 consensus when it reports Q2 results on August 2.

Analyst Scott Mushkin: "Given the ongoing challenging operating climate, punctuated by the absence of inflation in fresh foods, we are anticipating results to be lackluster at best, and would not be surprised if the company had a difficult time achieving the Street’s estimates. With that said, Sprouts remains the best Pure Foods pure play, and we believe it is a valuable asset."

Shares of Sprouts are down 12% YTD.