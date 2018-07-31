Freddie Mac Q2 comprehensive income, ex-items, `reasonably stable'

Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) reports Q2 EPS of 28 cents vs. 90 cents in Q1 and a loss of 10 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 included an after-tax gain of $264M from a favorable litigation judgment.

"Comprehensive income, excluding the effect of significant items, remained reasonably stable over the last several quarters despite market volatility," according to Freddie's press release.

Comprehensive income excluding significant items was $2.17B vs $2.15B in Q1 and $1.99B a year ago.

$1.6B dividend requirement to U.S. Treasury after exceeding $3.0B applicable capital reserve amount.

Total guarantee portfolio increased 6% Y/Y to almost $2.1T.

Mortgage-related investments portfolio fell to $236B, below the 2018 year-end purchase agreement cap of $250B.

Single-family new originations were $84B; purchase volume rose 29% Y/Y, while refinance volume fell 7%; multifamily new originations increased 13% to almost $16B.

Single-family serious delinquency rate declined to 0.82%, the lowest rate since early 2008, while the multifamily delinquency rate remained at historic lows at 0.01%.

