IPG Photonics -13% on Q2 misses with downside guides

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) misses Q2 estimates for EPS and revenue. Downside Q3 guidance has revenue from $360M to $390M (consensus: $424.91M) and EPS of $1.80 to $2.05 (consensus: $2.30). Downside FY18 guidance has revenue up 7% to 9% for a range of about $1.51B to $1.54B (consensus: $1.61B).

IPG says that the order flow for the quarter was below its target due to softening demand in Europe and China. The company expects foreign exchange to be a headwind.

Share repurchase: The board approves a new $125M anti-dilutive repurchase program after completing the previous $100M program.

Earnings call is scheduled for 10 AM Eastern with a webcast available here

IPG shares were halted ahead of earnings but have now resumed down 13.1% to $195.

Previously: IPG Photonics misses by $0.04, misses on revenue (July 31)