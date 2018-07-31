Novelion's Myalepta OK'd in Europe; shares up 16% premarket

The European Commission approves Novelion Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:NVLN) MYALEPTA (metreleptin) as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat complications of leptin deficiency (LD) in patients at least two years old with lipodystrophy with Berardinelli-Seip syndrome (congenital generalized LD) or Lawrence syndrome (acquired generalized LD) or with confirmed familial partial LD or acquired partial LD (Barraquer-Simons syndrome) in patients at least 12 years old who have failed to achieve adequate metabolic control with standard treatments.

Pricing and reimbursement negotiations are underway on a country-by-country basis.