Organic sales strong at Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) reports organic sales increased 6% in FQ3, led by strong growth in with in the buildings and power solutions businesses.

Sgement EBITDA rose 4% to $1.062B during the quarter and net income was up 13% to $755M.

Looking ahead, the company sees FY18 EPS of $2.80 to $2.82 vs. $2.75 to $2.85 prior and $2.80 consensus.

Shares of JCI are down 0.03% in premarket trading to $36.45.

