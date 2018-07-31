More on Forum Energy Technologies Q2 results

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) reports Q2 EBITDA margin increase 710bps Y/Y to 10%

"The global energy macro environment is strengthening, despite the short term Permian basin headwinds. Our balanced portfolio of consumable and capital equipment serving global markets across the well cycle, positions us nicely to achieve continued growth. We have been benefiting from the growth in North America onshore drilling and completions activity and we are now receiving significant international orders as the broader recovery begins to unfold."

During the quarter FET received new orders resulting in total orders reach $310M (+45%) and book to bill ratio of 113%

In Q2, Forum acquired certain assets of ESP Completions Technologies.

FET ended the quarter with ~$258M of total liquidity.

Previously: Forum Energy EPS in-line, beats on revenue (July 30)