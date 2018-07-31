Coffee Holding to expand partnership with Smart & Final

Coffee Holding (NASDAQ:JVA) extends partnership with Smart & Final for all of their Private Label coffee products.

Andrew Gordon, President and CEO of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. said, “We look forward to continuing to build our respective businesses with Smart & Final and developing new areas in which to sell product over the next few years. Since the onset of our initial engagement back in 2016, we have now added a Private Label Cold Brew as well as our Café Caribe Espresso coffee into their store sets and we believe we can continue to build upon our mutually successful partnership in the years to come.”