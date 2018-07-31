FDA on board with single Phase 3 to support marketing application for ARCA Bio's Gencaro; shares up 37% premarket

Nano cap ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) is up 37% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has indicated that a single Phase 3 clinical trial may be sufficient to support a U.S. marketing application for Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in heart failure patients, a Fast Track-tagged indication.

The company says it will launch the study when it secures additional financing.

The news surprised the market considering the results from a Phase 2 study that failed to demonstrate a treatment benefit compared to TOPROL-XL (metoprolol succinate).

