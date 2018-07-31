Varonis Systems -20% on Q2 EPS miss with in-line guide; analysts slash targets

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) plunges 20% premarket after yesterday’s Q2 report met on revenue but missed on EPS with -$0.08 compared to the -$0.05 consensus. In-line Q3 guidance has revenue from $64M to $65M (consensus: $64.33M) and EPS of -$0.02 to $0.01 (consensus: $0.01).

In-line FY18 guidance has revenue from $265M to $268.5M (consensus: $267.13M; was: $264M to $268.5M).

Press release.

Analyst actions: Stifel lowers its Varonis target from $85 to $75 and maintains a Buy rating. The firm says the misses come from West Coast geographical weakness and Varonis has been quick in the past to correct for geo-specific issues. Stifel also sees a strong catalyst entering Q3 within the US-Fed.

Needham lowers its target from $90 to $80 citing a lack of upside and West Coast uncertainty. (Source: Briefing.com).

Previously: Varonis misses by $0.03, revenue in-line (July 30)