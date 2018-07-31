Charter +4.5% after broadband paces Q2 beat

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is up 4.5% premarket after beating on top and bottom lines with typical cableco upsides in broadband subscriptions in its Q2 earnings.

Residential video subscriptions saw net losses of 73,000 and voice losses of 45,000, while Internet saw net adds of 218,000 subscribers.

Revenues rose 4.8% overall (residential up 4.6%, commercial up 4.4%, and advertising up 12%).

EBITDA was up 5.3% to $4.1B, and net income nearly doubled, to $273M from $139M.

In operations, video passings rose 1.7%, Internet passing rose 1.9% and voice passings gained 2.2%; penetration dropped 1.1 points in video, however, to 33.1%, and voice penetration fell 0.3 points to 22.9%. Internet penetration gained 1.6 points to 49.1%.

Total customer relationships were up 3.3% to 27.62M. In residential PSUs, video fell 1.8% to 16.2M and voice dropped 0.5% to 10.33M; Internet PSUs were up 4.8% to 23.1M.

