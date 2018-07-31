Waddell & Reed gains 2% in premarket as Q2 surpasses consensus by 7 cents

Waddell & Reed (WDR ) gains 2% in premarket trading after Q2 EPS of 55 cents exceeds consensus of 48 cents and revenue of $295.3M beats by $6.18M.

Q2 revenue fell 0.8% from Q1 and rose 3% from a year ago.

Q2 operating margin fell to 19.7% from 20.1% in Q1, but ws up vs. 17.8% in Q2 2017.

Assets under management at $78.7B declined 2% from Q1 end

Net outflows were $3.1B, increasing from $1.5B in Q1 and $2.5B in Q2 2017; current quarter redemption increase driven primarily by the institutional channel.

Consolidated annualized redemption rate of 29.8% vs. 24.8% in Q1 and 27.9% a year ago.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Waddell & Reed Financial beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (July 31)

Previously: Waddell & Reed reports June outflows of $791M (July 12)